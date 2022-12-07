Home Cities Delhi

Congress out of picture in MCD elections amid AAP-BJP neck-to-neck fight

Initial trends put the BJP in the lead with 110 seats lead while AAP trailed with 100.

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a tight contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Congress is nowhere can be seen in the game.

The AAP exuded confidence that it would emerge victorious by winning more than 180 of the total 250 seats in the MCD polls held on December 5, in a first after merging of all three MCDs into one.

Congress is leading in 9 wards, Independent in 3 while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading in 1, as per official trends.

The grand old party last ruled the national capital with the longest-serving Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who had been in the post for consecutive three terms from 1998 to 2013, lost its grip with the overtaking of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Congress could not win a single seat in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls as well as the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2017, the BJP bagged 181 of the 270 wards, while the AAP won 48 and the Congress 27.

