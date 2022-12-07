Home Cities Delhi

Construction ban back in Delhi-NCR as AQI slips to severe category

A senior government official said the transport department will review the prevailing weather conditions and AQI forecasts before taking the call.

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ban on private construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR was reinstated on Sunday after the deterioration observed in the air quality to “severe category” over the capital. The AQI was recorded at 407, according to Central Pollution Control Board.

The ban is necessitated as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to control air pollution in the NCR. The sudden deterioration of AQI to the severe zone prompted an emergency meeting of the GRAP sub-committee.

“The AQI in Delhi has slipped into the ‘severe’ category owing to the calm wind and stable atmospheric conditions. Therefore, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the sub-committee has decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage III of the Grap – ‘severe’ air quality (Delhi’s AQI ranging between 401-450), be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR,” a statement issued from the CAQM said.

However, essential development projects concerning national security, defence, railways, transport (metro rail), and health care among others have been kept out of the ambit of the ban. Earlier, the ban on construction and demolition activities was invoked on October 29 and was removed on November 14 after a review.

Meanwhile, stage III of GRAP empowers states to put a ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles, which was enforced the last time Delhi’s air went in the ‘severe’ category. However, no such decision was announced by the Delhi government today.

A senior government official said the transport department will review the prevailing weather conditions and AQI forecasts before taking the call. “No meeting in this regard has been called so far,” he said.

Banned C&D activities include:

  •  Earthwork for excavation
  •  Boring, drilling and grinding
  •  Structural construction works including fabrication and welding operations
  •  Loading, unloading and transfer of construction materials
  •  Drainage works, laying of sewer and water lines, and electric cabling by open trench system
  •  Cutting and fixing of tiles, stones and other flooring materials
  •  Piling and waterproofing
