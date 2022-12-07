Aam Aadmi Party sweeps MCD elections, ends BJP's rule in Delhi civic body

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Celebrations are in full swing at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office here on Wednesday with supporters carrying party flags distributing sweets and dancing to the beat of drums.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll results for all 250 wards were declared on Wednesday with the AAP gaining the majority by winning 134 while the BJP bagged 104.

The Congress managed to win just 9 wards while Independents won 3.

The AAP has now ended the BJP's 15-year-long rule in the city's civic body.

The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia thanked the people of Delhi for voting his party to victory in the MCD polls and said it was their mandate that helped it defeat the "world's biggest and most negative party".

Addressing the people around 3 pm, AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "I congratulate the people of Delhi for this win and thank them for bringing change."

Hoardings reading 'acche honge 5 saal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal' lined the street outside the AAP's headquarters. Just a few metres away from the AAP headquarters, the Delhi Congress office wore a deserted look throughout the day as the party suffered another drubbing in the MCD election.

In a fiercely fought battle, the BJP began the day by leading in the initial trends for nearly one and a half hour initially, however, the trends started shifting as the AAP gained the lead and maintained thereafter until the final results were declared.

"The BJP has got the answer today that the people of Delhi vote for those who work, and not for the ones who defame. The BJP fielded its MPs, Ministers, CBI and ED, but the people of Delhi still voted for the AAP. The people have given a befitting reply to the BJP for the allegations that it levelled against Kejriwal. We will make Delhi the most beautiful city in the world," AAP leader Raghav Chadha said earlier.

Polling took place on December 4 with about 50 per cent voter turnout.

This was the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise.

There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations - NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.

(With inputs from Express News Service, PTI, ANI)

