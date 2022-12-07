MCD polls: Will comfortably cross halfway mark, says BJP amid exit poll estimates

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP expects to comfortably cross the halfway mark, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta – a day before the MCD election results are scheduled to be published. “We have had a good campaign and our feedback on polling day gives us reason to be sure of a good performance,” he said.

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday claimed that the MCD election results will be in its favour even as the AAP claimed a landslide win as predicted by exit polls. The exit polls on Monday showed that the AAP was going to sweep the MCD polls by winning more than 150 of the 250 municipal wards with the BJP emerging as a distant second.

The Delhi BJP chief said that Manish Sisodia should note that he is a prime accused in liquor and classroom scams which are being investigated by the CBI and ACB and after the investigation is complete, he will land in jail.

A sombre mood prevailed at the Delhi BJP office ahead of the results, where the party leaders hoped that the exit polls will be proved wrong.“We have hope that the results will prove the exit polls wrong and the BJP will return back to rule the MCD,” said Delhi BJP general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it would be too early to give in to the survey predictions. “Wait till tomorrow. I am hopeful that our results will be far better,” he said.

For AAP, a clean sweep in the will be yet another example of its sway over Delhi voters and will also serve as a consolation since the exit polls have predicted that the party’s hopes of victory in the Gujarat assembly polls are likely to fail this time.

The third contender in fray, the Congress, too hoped to prove the exit polls wrong on Wednesday. “The exit poll surveys will be proven wrong very soon. We have done the groundwork and according to the internal survey of the party, the Congress is winning 60-70 seats,” Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said.

The MCD exit polls have foretold the Congress’s victory in less than 10 wards.Delhi Congress leaders said that the party will do ‘much better’ than its performance in the previous polls. “Our vote share will be better than the previous elections,” a Congress leader said.

