MCD set for counting of votes amid tight security

According to SEC officials, 68 election observers will supervise the counting of votes.

Published: 07th December 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 07:38 AM

By Anup Verma
NEW DELHI: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held amid tight security arrangements on Wednesday. The State Election Commission (SEC) has set up 42 centres across the city to conduct the counting process for 250 wards. This is the first election for the civic body held in the city after the delimitation of wards reduced the number of seats from 272. Nearly 20 companies of paramilitary forces and over 10,000 Delhi Police personnel have been deployed, officials said. The police are also keeping tabs on the strong rooms where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are kept.

According to SEC officials, 68 election observers will supervise the counting of votes. Also, 136 engineers from Electronics Corporation of India Limited will be stationed at counting centres to attend to any technical issues that may arise. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am at various centres located in different parts of the city, including Gokalpuri, Dwarka, Okhla, Mayur Vihar, Yamuna Vihar, Shastri Park and Pitampura. “We are all set for the counting of votes which will begin early morning on Wednesday. Counting will take place amid tight security arrangements,” a senior SEC official said.

Live updates of the results will be available for viewing on the Commission’s website, secdelhi.in; its mobile app, Nigam Chunav Delhi; as well as on LED screens put up at the counting centres. The city had recorded a voter turnout of 50.48% in the polls held on Sunday. While 51.03% male voters exercised their franchise, the female participation in the process was 49.83%. Rural pockets saw people come out in bigger numbers to vote.

