Poll results will prove AAP is fiercely honest: Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the exit polls for the MCD elections which have predicted a landslide win for the AAP, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that this mandate will be a signal from Delhi to the whole country that AAP is a fiercely honest party. AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also thanked Delhi public for showing confidence in the party.

The deputy CM said despite the BJP’s accusations against AAP’s ministers, Delhiites have shown their confidence in the AAP. “The public has proven with their mandate that there was no scam and all the allegations of BJP are false, motivated by conspiracy and dirty politics,” he said.

“The public is going to once again reject BJP’s politics of lies, conspiracy and dishonesty and choose Kejriwal’s honest and work-based politics. They fielded many of their chief ministers and Union ministers to campaign against AAP. But, the public did not fall for their traps and completely rejected their dishonest politics,” he said.

“AAP is going to make a grand entry in Gujarat. It is a matter of pride for us that we are going to get the status of a national party on December 8 because of the love of the people of Gujarat. This would be happening for the first time in the history of the country that a party has become a national party in just 10 years, thanks to the staunch honest politics of Kejriwal,” Sisodia said.

The Delhi CM said that people have again put their trust in AAP, we are hopeful that very good results will come in MCD elections. “I was following these exit polls and it looks like it is a good result for the AAP in the MCD.But we will wait for the final results to come tomorrow (on Wednesday), before thanking the people of the state,” he said.

“We hope that the results tomorrow (on Wednesday) will be in accordance with what the exit polls have shown and that the people of the national capital and the country go on to support AAP in the future as well,” Kejriwal said. Commenting on the Gujarat exit poll results, Kejriwal said that for the first time a party (AAP) is getting 15 to 20 per cent vote share, which is a big deal in a state which is billed as a BJP bastion.

