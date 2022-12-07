Sultanpuri's Bobi makes history, becomes AAP's first trans councillor in MCD

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sultanpuri's Bobi, who on Wednesday shattered the proverbial glass ceiling to become the AAP's first councillor in Delhi from the transgender community, believes her victory was a celebration of the change in society towards transpersons.

Bobi defeated the Congress' Varuna Dhaka by 6,714 votes to win from Sultanpuri-A ward.

"Aaj meri khushi ka thikana hai nahin. (My happiness knows no bounds today). This is a celebration of the victory of change and people are becoming more accepting of people like me," she told PTI.

"The mentality is changing. I would say the mentality of 70 per cent of people has changed, I will change during my tenure as councillor," Bobi said.

Bobi was only 15 when her family handed her over to a 'guruji' from the transgender community under societal pressure.

Having had to drop out of school when she was in Class 9 because of bullying and harassment, she will now be the first transgender member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Bobi wants to beautify her constituency and improve the lives of her neighbours.

"My number one priority will be cleaning the area. Under Congress and BJP councillors, the BJP was riddled with corruption. The beautification of parks that have been lying in disarray will also be a priority for me. The area is dirty and I will focus on cleaning it and getting rid of the garbage," she said.

The 38-year-old had contested the civic polls in 2017 but lost.

Having long been associated with social work, she has been helping children get admission into schools.

Bobi said a win for her would be good for the transgender community as well.

"Society is changing and people from our community are being accepted. I have faced a lot of difficulties and hardships but now things are changing for the better," she had said.

