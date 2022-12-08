Home Cities Delhi

2020 riots case: Delhi court reserves order on Umar Khalid’s bail plea

The order will be delivered at the Karkardooma courts on December 12.

Published: 08th December 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail plea of activist and former JNU student Umar Khalid who is accused in a 2020 riots case, seeking two weeks’ time for attending his sister’s wedding.

The order will be delivered at the Karkardooma courts on December 12. During Wednesday’s hearing, Khalid’s counsel Senior Advocate Trideep Pais submitted that his client will not talk to the media or meet the public if allowed to attend his sister’s wedding.

He also pleaded that he will obey whatever the court may impose including live location, referring  Ishrat Jahan’s case, in which the court granted 10 days for her own wedding. Earlier cops had said that if  Khalid is allowed to be released on interim bail for his sister’s wedding, he is most likely to spread misinformation on social media and cause unrest in society.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, opposed, saying most judgments which were relied upon were not relevant as they were not for the grant of interim bail, rather they were for the grant of custody parole or interim custody bail because of the peculiar circumstances involved.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umar Khalid JNU 2020 riots case
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp