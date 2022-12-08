2020 riots case: Delhi court reserves order on Umar Khalid’s bail plea

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail plea of activist and former JNU student Umar Khalid who is accused in a 2020 riots case, seeking two weeks’ time for attending his sister’s wedding.

The order will be delivered at the Karkardooma courts on December 12. During Wednesday’s hearing, Khalid’s counsel Senior Advocate Trideep Pais submitted that his client will not talk to the media or meet the public if allowed to attend his sister’s wedding.

He also pleaded that he will obey whatever the court may impose including live location, referring Ishrat Jahan’s case, in which the court granted 10 days for her own wedding. Earlier cops had said that if Khalid is allowed to be released on interim bail for his sister’s wedding, he is most likely to spread misinformation on social media and cause unrest in society.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, opposed, saying most judgments which were relied upon were not relevant as they were not for the grant of interim bail, rather they were for the grant of custody parole or interim custody bail because of the peculiar circumstances involved.

