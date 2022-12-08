MCD polls: AAP's 24-yr-old student, trans councillor vow to work for people

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As she greeted her party colleagues, interacted with the media and flaunted the victory sign to photographers, Shivani Panchal looked little different from a seasoned politician. It’s another matter that the 24-year-old student has emerged as the youngest winner in the MCD polls and got elected as the AAP councillor from Rohtas Nagar ward.

Shivani graduated from Delhi University in 2019, and is pursuing her post-graduation in mathematics from Delhi Technical University. Calling herself “Rohtas Nagar ki beti”, she said garbage management and education are on top of her priority list.

Hailing from a middle-class family, Shivani said she used to take coaching classes for poor children, but during the election campaign she had to skip them. “Now, I will develop my ward and simultaneously teach kids,” she said.

Also in the spotlight on the results day was another AAP candidate, Bobi, the first transgender councillor in the history of the MCD. Bobi defeated the Congress’ Varuna Dhaka in Sultanpuri ward - A (43) with a margin of more than 6,000 votes. Bobi dedicated her victory to all the people who worked hard for her. “I thank each of them for helping me on this path. Now, my only agenda is to work for the development of Sultanpuri ward,” said Bobi, a prominent personality in the area. The 38-year-old had contested as an independent candidate from the same ward in the last election but lost.

Smiles were also aplenty amid the BJP leaders, though the party did not cross the magic number to win the MCD election. The winning candidates of the saffron party thronged to the party office to seek the blessings of the senior leaders.

Yashpal Singh, who defeated Vijay Singh Sisodia, the nephew of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, from the Pandav Nagar ward, reached the office with his winning certificate. Singh said that the voters of Delhi rejected the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party and gave him a chance to work for development. “I will work with dedication for my ward over the next five years,” Yashpal said.

Name: Shivani Panchal

Ward: Rohtas Nagar

Area: North-East Delhi

Name : Bobi

Ward: Sultanpuri- A (43)

Area: West Delhi

Name : Yashpal Singh

Ward: Pandav Nagar

Area: East Delhi

