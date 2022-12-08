AAP hails MCD mandate, BJP thanks voters for 100+ seats

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Wednesday thanked voters in the capital for adding more than 100 seats to their kitty in the MCD elections, saying it’s recognition of the party’s work that it has done in the last 15 years. The Congress, on the other hand, has accepted the mandate and promised to continue its work in the interests of the society.

From the AAP camp, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the results are not just a mandate for the resounding success of CM Arvind Kejriwal, but it also signals to show the door to the corrupt BJP.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said even after 15 years, the party retained its vote share on the basis of its work.

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, in a tweet in Hindi, thanked the people of Delhi and party workers for showing faith in the party in so many seats for a fourth consecutive time. Praveen Shankar Kapoor, BJP Delhi spokesperson said that the party managed to win 104 seats even after 15 years of anti-incumbency.

Delhi Congress leaders said that they fought the MCD elections based on the progress and development achieved on the basis of good governance by the erstwhile Congress regime under Sheila Dikshit, and the Vision Documents the party had announced.

“Congress also exposed the corruption and failures of BJP’s 15-year mismanagement of the MCD, and AAP’s corruption in the past eight years, but the both the parties, misusing power and money, tried to suppress it’s development agenda, as they spread lies and falsehood,” a Congress leader said.

AAP Delhi convenor and Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that earlier these elections were to be held in March. “The election commission had announced a press conference and in it they were to release the dates for the MCD elections. But just 30 minutes before the press conference, they received a call from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s office and they were pressured to not announce the dates for the MCD elections. Then the BJP needed an excuse to postpone the elections and therefore the unification of the MCD was done,” Rai said.

