BJP's all four Muslim candidates fail to win in MCD polls

Published: 08th December 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hoping to consolidate their votes in the Muslim-majority wards, the Delhi-BJP had fielded the Pasmanda Muslim candidates from four wards. However, the party’s hopes were punctured with no victory registered in any of these seats. 

Chandani Mahal (76), Quraish Nagar ( 81), Chauhan Banger (227) and Mustafabad (243) are four wards from where the party trusted the Pasmanda Muslim candidates. Out of these four seats, the BJP candidate Samina Raza finished as runner-up in one seat – Quraish Nagar. While in all other seats the party’s performance was worse than this. 

At Chauhan Banger in Seelampur, the Congress candidate Shagufta Chahdary Zubair defeated the AAP’s, Asma Begum. The BJP has fielded the Saba Ghazi from this ward.  The party trusted Irfan Malik from Chandni Mahal, while the BJP fielded Shabnam Maliq from Mustafabad. 

While giving the tickets to Pasmanda Muslims, a senior BJP- Delhi leader claimed that in recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections pasmanda Muslims trusted the saffron party and got nine per cent of the community voted for them. 

Pasmanda means “ones left behind” in Persian. To describe the depressed Muslim classes, who have not benefitted and are excluded from the Muslim community, the word ‘Pasmanda is used. The term “Pasmanda” is used by tribal, Dalit, and backward Muslims to signify caste-based prejudice in the community.

