MCD polls: Among BJP winners, are three former women mayors 

Bhagat, who won from Geeta Colony ward said, "I am very happy, and there is a celebratory mood in our area.

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Three former women mayors of Delhi who fought on BJP tickets emerged victorious in the civic polls on Wednesday, while an ex-mayor of North Delhi lost the contest in Civil Lines ward.
Former women mayors Neema Bhagat, Satya Sharma and Kamaljeet Sehrawat won. While Bhagat and Sharma have served as the East Delhi mayor in the past, Sehrawat is a former mayor of South Delhi.

Bhagat, who won from Geeta Colony ward said, “I am very happy, and there is a celebratory mood in our area. Party workers are playing the drums, dancing and taking selfies. Our party has given a good fight in the civic polls.” 

Sehrawat, who registered a victory in the Dwarka-B ward, took to Twitter to thank voters. She is a law graduate and also holds a degree in education and a Masters's degree in commerce.  Former East Delhi Mayor Satya Sharma won from Gautam Puri ward after defeating AAP’s Anil Jain and Md. Riyasat of Congress. She entered politics in 1993 and was elected councillor in 2007 and 2012. Sharma was the chairperson of the ‘code of conduct committee’ of the unified MCD from 2009 to 2012.

Former north Delhi mayor Avtar Singh bit the dust in the Civil Lines ward, losing to AAP’s Vikas by a margin of 6,953 votes. Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, also won.

