MCD polls: Music, sweets and catchy slogans mark AAP party

Hoardings with tagline ‘Ache honge 5 saal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal’ were placed throughout ITO red light till the Rouse Avenue Court.

Published: 08th December 2022 08:51 AM

AAP supporters celebrate at party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday | PTI

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  AAP leaders danced on loud music and beats of drums outside the party’s headquarter office which was decked up with colourful balloons, banners and flags as the party romped home victorious in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls on Wednesday. 

Hoardings with tagline ‘Ache honge 5 saal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal’ were placed throughout ITO red light till the Rouse Avenue Court. Songs such as “Aisa Des Hai Mera”, “Hindustani” along with AAP’s theme track “MCD Mei Bhi Kejriwal” were played on the occasion. The party workers were energetic and delighted with the victory which ended the 15 years reign of BJP.

The candidates who emerged victorious were seen coming to the party office with sweets and drums to celebrate the win. Big names such as Gopal Rai, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Durgesh Pathak gathered outside the party office as the counting progressed expressing their joy and met candidates who won in the wards.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha and other senior members reached the office to address the hundreds of workers gathered there to celebrate the victory.

The AAP workers welcomed the senior party leaders with continuous chanting of slogans such as “MCD Mei Bhi Kejriwal”, “Kejriwal Ki Sarkar, Kejriwal Ka Parshad” etc. Kejriwal along with other AAP leaders showed the victory sign and promised the citizens to make the national capital a clean and healthy city.

At the Delhi BJP office, several big leaders including Adesh Gupta, Ashish Sood, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga were present to greet the candidates and the party workers. Meetings were hel to chalk out a strategy for coming years. Even after the AAP scored a victory, the saffron party leaders were confident that they will make the mayor of the unified civic body.

The party leaders said that this is not a victory for the AAP, as they did not sweep the polls even after the saffron party faced 15 year old anti-incumbency. “The people of the national capital have rejected the AAP, as this is the first election that the party scored around 50 per cent of the total seats. It was a neck to neck competition,” they said. Meanwhile, Delhi Congress office wore a deserted look as neither any party leader nor any member was seen at office premises.

