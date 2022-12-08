Will pose tough opposition to AAP in MCD, declares BJP with 104 councillors

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Though the AAP has registered a victory in the MCD elections and has ended BJP’s rule, it is not going to be an easy affair for the former to run the municipal body smoothly. A strong opposition having more than 100 councillors and 15-years-long experience at the helm of Delhi’s civic body, the BJP will always throw tough challenges at the AAP – to which local government is new. Secondly, the BJP’s vote share has also gone up by three per cent in comparison to the 2017 MCD elections, and party leaders are considering it as an achievement.

From the election of the mayor, standing committee chairman and members to the zones, everywhere we will put up a tough fight, a senior BJP leader. “We will announce our mayor candidate and who knows how many other councillors including the AAP councillors will support us. After all, there is no anti-defection law in the MCD. Apart from this, we will get almost equal share in the standing committee and no matter can be forwarded for approval of the MCD house without the committee’s go-ahead. We will also win the chairman post in almost half the number of zones and will try to oppose the ruling party in a constructive way,” said the leader who held key MCD positions in the past.

Since early trends, majority of BJP leaders were maintaining that the next mayor will be from their party as they have also crossed the 100-seat mark. Senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, party spokesperson Harish Khurana and others claimed before the media that the new mayor will be from their party. BJP’s Tajinder Bagga tweeted, “MCD’s new mayor will once again be from the BJP. We have 104 councillors, support of others and in the coming days we will get support of nominated councillors who will be in two digits,” said another BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

NEW DELHI: Though the AAP has registered a victory in the MCD elections and has ended BJP’s rule, it is not going to be an easy affair for the former to run the municipal body smoothly. A strong opposition having more than 100 councillors and 15-years-long experience at the helm of Delhi’s civic body, the BJP will always throw tough challenges at the AAP – to which local government is new. Secondly, the BJP’s vote share has also gone up by three per cent in comparison to the 2017 MCD elections, and party leaders are considering it as an achievement. From the election of the mayor, standing committee chairman and members to the zones, everywhere we will put up a tough fight, a senior BJP leader. “We will announce our mayor candidate and who knows how many other councillors including the AAP councillors will support us. After all, there is no anti-defection law in the MCD. Apart from this, we will get almost equal share in the standing committee and no matter can be forwarded for approval of the MCD house without the committee’s go-ahead. We will also win the chairman post in almost half the number of zones and will try to oppose the ruling party in a constructive way,” said the leader who held key MCD positions in the past. Since early trends, majority of BJP leaders were maintaining that the next mayor will be from their party as they have also crossed the 100-seat mark. Senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, party spokesperson Harish Khurana and others claimed before the media that the new mayor will be from their party. BJP’s Tajinder Bagga tweeted, “MCD’s new mayor will once again be from the BJP. We have 104 councillors, support of others and in the coming days we will get support of nominated councillors who will be in two digits,” said another BJP leader, requesting anonymity.