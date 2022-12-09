Home Cities Delhi

2020 riots case: Delhi police opposes bail plea by Khalid Saifi

“The protest doesn’t remain in the domain of protest. It became a conspiracy,” Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said.

Published: 09th December 2022 07:51 AM

Khalid Saifi

Activist Khalid Saifi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday before the High Court opposed the bail plea of United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 riots saying that the prosecution’s case was ‘not a figment of imagination’. 

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar was told that it was clear from the WhatsApp messages exchanged between the accused persons that protests against CAA and NRC had to be followed by violence. “The protest doesn’t remain in the domain of protest. It became a conspiracy,” Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said.

Comments

