A day after results, draft of MCD’s 2023-24 budget presented

NEW DELHI: A day after results were announced for the civic polls, the MCD on Thursday presented the first draft of its budget for the financial year 2023–24. This is the first full-fledged budget that the corporation has prepared since its unification from the three civic bodies into one.

The budget proposal was presented to Special Officer Ashwani Kumar by MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti. The commissioner also presented the revised budget for 2022–23, officials said. The budgetary allocation for FY 2023–24 will be the same as the current fiscal year as it was prepared while the Model Code of Conduct was in effect, according to sources.

“No new policies, schemes, or projects can be introduced during the MCC period, which is in effect till December 15. That’s why the allocation remains the same as in this year’s budget,” a senior official said.

“However, revision of rates in taxes collected from property and other heads are allowed to be made,” he added. The unified MCD has budgetary estimates of around Rs 15,276 crore for FY 2022–23.

The details of the budget were not revealed since the SEC is overseeing the administrative affairs and the corporation was directed not to put the budget proposal draft in the public domain. However, the presented budget will be passed only after a house is created and standing committees are formed. Sources said generally, budgets are approved by February, but due to political instability, it may take months for clearance.

“The councillors elected after the polls are yet to go through the legislative process of electing house formation, election of the Mayor, etc. Besides, the confrontation over electing a mayor between AAP and BJP is likely to delay the process further,” he said.

How the procedure works

Usually, the process of budget presentations starts in December. Budget proposal is tabled before the standing committees in the second week of December. Subsequently, debates over the proposals are organised at the ward and subject-specific committee levels. This is followed by approval from the general body or the house of councillors.

The final budget is approved in February.



