After drubbing in MCD polls, many forced forefeit deposits

Security deposits of candidates from political parties and independents were forfeited in  the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections this year. 

Published: 09th December 2022 07:42 AM

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Security deposits of candidates from political parties and independents were forfeited in  the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections this year. The grand-old party, Congress, this time faced one of the most embarrassing defeats as of the 247 candidates it fielded in the civic polls, 238 returned empty handed. Of these 238, as many as 188 candidates were those whose security deposits were forfeited which means of the total candidates, on whom the Congress had put in their faith to win the elections, nearly 80% received a severe drubbing in the polls.

Because of poor show in the local polls, most of local Congress leaders refrained from interacting with the media and the party office wore a deserted look. According to the Representation of People Act, 1951, it is mandatory for every candidate contesting any election to deposit a certain security amount.

 As per the law, the deposit shall be forfeited in an election if the candidate is not elected and the number of valid votes polled by him does not exceed one-sixth of the total number of valid votes polled by all the candidates. In the list of parties that received severe drubbing this year, Bahujan Samaj Party bagged the second spot. As many as 128 BSP candidates lost their security deposit in 250-ward polls.

The Nationalist Congress Party gave away their security on 28 seats. Janata Dal (United) was on the fourth spot with its 25 candidates losing the deposit.  Whereas All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, which contested the Delhi civic elections for the first time was too not able to hold its ground in front of AAP wave. Thirteen of its candidates lost the security deposit.

The BJP which fared well by coming on the second spot too faced the humiliating defeat on 10 seats while AAP’s security was forfeited on three seats. The voting for MCD seats was held on December 4 with a 50 per cent turnout. AAP has emerged as a clear winner, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP’s rule in the civic body.

