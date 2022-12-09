Home Cities Delhi

'Anti-India' remark row: Centre’s reply sought on professor's plea against OCI suspension

"As a scholar it his role in the society to discuss and critique the policies of the government,” Swain’s petition said.

Delhi High court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court ursday sought the response of the Centre on a plea moved by Sweden-based professor of Indian origin, Ashok Swain who approached the court against the Central government’s decision to cancel his Overseas Citizen of India card (OCI card).

In his plea, Swain has argued that his OCI card was arbitrarily barred on February 8 by the Indian Embassy without hearing him on the allegations of ‘inflammatory speeches’ and ‘anti-India activities’, however, there were no specific instances or materials to substantiate the allegations.

“It is submitted that the Petitioner has never engaged in any inflammatory speeches or Anti-India activities. As a scholar it his role in the society to discuss and critiquethe policies of the government,” Swain’s petition said.

“Being an Academician, he analyses and criticises certain policies of the present government, mere criticism of the policies of the current ruling dispensation shall not tantamount to anti-India activities under Section 7D(e) of the Citizenship Act, 1955,” it said.

