Delhi court extends Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

Published: 09th December 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area. (Photo | PTI)

Aaftab Amin Poonawala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here on Friday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, a source said.

Poonawala was produced before the court through videoconferencing, the court source said.

In the last hearing in the case on November 26, the court had extended the judicial custody of the accused by 13 days.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

