Delhi court extends Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here on Friday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, a source said.

Poonawala was produced before the court through videoconferencing, the court source said.

In the last hearing in the case on November 26, the court had extended the judicial custody of the accused by 13 days.

ALSO READ: EXPLAINER | The Shraddha Walkar murder

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

NEW DELHI: A court here on Friday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, a source said. Poonawala was produced before the court through videoconferencing, the court source said. In the last hearing in the case on November 26, the court had extended the judicial custody of the accused by 13 days. ALSO READ: EXPLAINER | The Shraddha Walkar murder Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.