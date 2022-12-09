Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man dies after beating by security guards

According to police, the guards, deployed at a metro construction site on GT Karnal road, attacked Suraj on suspicion of being a thief.

Published: 09th December 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

DEAD, accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten within an inch of his life and was left to die on road by some security guards at a metro construction site in northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday. The man, identified as Suraj, a drug addict, succumbed to his wounds Thursday evening, they said.

According to police, the guards, deployed at a metro construction site on GT Karnal road, attacked Suraj on suspicion of being a thief. The matter came to light on around 6 pm on Wednesday evening when police received information from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding a patient declared brought dead by a doctor.  

In his medical report, the doctor mentioned that the patient had multiple bruises and abrasions on his body and a sustained hematoma over the temporal region, a senior police officer said.  “During local enquiry, it was revealed that the man was a drug addict and on December 5 at around 11 pm, he had gone towards the site near Bada Bagh on GT Karnal Road where metro work was going on,” he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi man metro
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp