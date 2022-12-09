Delhi man dies after beating by security guards

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten within an inch of his life and was left to die on road by some security guards at a metro construction site in northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday. The man, identified as Suraj, a drug addict, succumbed to his wounds Thursday evening, they said.

According to police, the guards, deployed at a metro construction site on GT Karnal road, attacked Suraj on suspicion of being a thief. The matter came to light on around 6 pm on Wednesday evening when police received information from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding a patient declared brought dead by a doctor.

In his medical report, the doctor mentioned that the patient had multiple bruises and abrasions on his body and a sustained hematoma over the temporal region, a senior police officer said. “During local enquiry, it was revealed that the man was a drug addict and on December 5 at around 11 pm, he had gone towards the site near Bada Bagh on GT Karnal Road where metro work was going on,” he said.

