Delhi-NCR gang of ‘lady thieves’ busted, four arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday busted a gang of thieves, who were mostly women and arrested four people, including three women who were involved in a series of thefts in south Delhi, said officials.

The three accused women aged 20, 25, and 45 years were natives of Madhya Pradesh, and the fourth person, identified as Rajesh Mehto, was an auto-driver. He provided them with logistic support during their stay in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said on December 1 an incident of theft was reported at Mehrauli Police Station. A woman complained that cash worth Rs 30,000 was stolen by someone while she was coming out of an ATM in Mehrauli area.

During the course of the investigation, a police team first examined the CCTV footage of the area after which it was revealed that a particular group of Madhya Pradesh-based notorious lady thieves, famously known as the “Kadiya Gang” was behind the incident.

“The police then started working on the case and the team members were briefed about the modus operandi used by the gang for the crime. On December 7, we received information that the gang would come to main market of Malviya Nagar, Delhi to sell the stolen mobile phones to prospective buyers,” the official said.

Subsequently, the police laid a trap near Sulabh Sauchalaya, the main market, where they intercepted an auto and overpowered the three accused women and the auto driver. On search , 4 mobile phones were recovered from their possession. During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang hailed from Gulkheri, Tehsil Pachoree, District Rajgarh, M.P., and used to visit Delhi frequently.

