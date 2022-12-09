Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Nearly 62 councillors face criminal charges; 16 per cent rise in crorepatis, says ADR

The report said that among the winning candidates one has a criminal case under section 302 of IPC (attempt to murder).

Published: 09th December 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The number of winning candidates with criminal cases has seen a surge of at least 7 per cent this time, said Association for Democratic Rights report. According to the report, out of 248 winning candidates, 42 have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 19 winning candidates have serious criminal cases against them. In 2017, there were 26 councillors having criminal records while 19 had serious criminal cases against them.

The report said that among the winning candidates one has a criminal case under section 302 of IPC (attempt to murder). Three winning candidates have cases of crime against women such as assault or using criminal force with intent to outrage her modesty (section-354) and related to husband or relative of husband subjecting her to cruelty (Section 498A).

AAP has 27 candidates with criminal cases against them while, BJP has 12 candidates and Congress has only one. Three independently elected candidates also face charges. The report also analysed the candidates in terms of their wealth. In comparison to the last election, this time there has been at least 16% increase in the number of crorepatis in the municipal house.  In 2017, there were 135 councillors who were crorepatis which increased to 167 this time. 

BJP has the most winning candidates who are crorepati (82), while AAP has 72 such candidates and Congress has six such candidates. Two out of three winning Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than one crore. 

The average of assets per winning candidate in the MCD elections 2022 is Rs 4.33 cr, while in 2017 it was Rs 2.94 cr. The average assets per winning candidate for  BJP is Rs 5.29 cr, for AAP is Rs 3.56 cr, for INC is Rs 4.09 cr and 3 Independent candidates have average assets worth Rs 5.53 cr. 

What ADR report says

Crorepatis (winning candidates)

BJP: 82 (79%)
AAP: 77 (58%)
INC: 6 (67%)
2 (67%) out of 3 Independent candidates

Criminal cases (winning candidates)

AAP : 27 (21%)
BJP: 12 (12%)
INC: 1 (11%)
2 (67%) out of 
3 Independent candidates 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
criminal cases Delhi councillors BJP MCD polls
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp