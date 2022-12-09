Delhi: Nearly 62 councillors face criminal charges; 16 per cent rise in crorepatis, says ADR

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of winning candidates with criminal cases has seen a surge of at least 7 per cent this time, said Association for Democratic Rights report. According to the report, out of 248 winning candidates, 42 have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 19 winning candidates have serious criminal cases against them. In 2017, there were 26 councillors having criminal records while 19 had serious criminal cases against them.

The report said that among the winning candidates one has a criminal case under section 302 of IPC (attempt to murder). Three winning candidates have cases of crime against women such as assault or using criminal force with intent to outrage her modesty (section-354) and related to husband or relative of husband subjecting her to cruelty (Section 498A).

AAP has 27 candidates with criminal cases against them while, BJP has 12 candidates and Congress has only one. Three independently elected candidates also face charges. The report also analysed the candidates in terms of their wealth. In comparison to the last election, this time there has been at least 16% increase in the number of crorepatis in the municipal house. In 2017, there were 135 councillors who were crorepatis which increased to 167 this time.

BJP has the most winning candidates who are crorepati (82), while AAP has 72 such candidates and Congress has six such candidates. Two out of three winning Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than one crore.

The average of assets per winning candidate in the MCD elections 2022 is Rs 4.33 cr, while in 2017 it was Rs 2.94 cr. The average assets per winning candidate for BJP is Rs 5.29 cr, for AAP is Rs 3.56 cr, for INC is Rs 4.09 cr and 3 Independent candidates have average assets worth Rs 5.53 cr.

What ADR report says

Crorepatis (winning candidates)

BJP: 82 (79%)

AAP: 77 (58%)

INC: 6 (67%)

2 (67%) out of 3 Independent candidates

Criminal cases (winning candidates)

AAP : 27 (21%)

BJP: 12 (12%)

INC: 1 (11%)

2 (67%) out of

3 Independent candidates



