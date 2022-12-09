Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital moots plan to end manual registration of patients from its OPD

Hospital moots plan to phase out manual patient registration

Published: 09th December 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after launching a QR-based scan-and-share registration service for patients visiting its Out Patient Department (OPD), the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital has mooted plan to phase out manual patient registration.

Dr B L Sherwal, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung, said the hospital will soon take a decision to stop the manual patient registration system. “After a month, I believe, we will be able to do away with the paper registration of patients in our OPD,” he told this newspaper.

The hospital introduced the scan-and-share facility integrated with Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) on Tuesday. Currently, registration through ABHA is under way, along with the paper registration system. “Though we ask patients to use the scan-and-share option, many still insist on paperwork, so we are doing it simultaneously. However, it will be done away with,” Sherwal said.

The idea behind installing the QR based system was to decongest the OPD rush. Sherwal said the new system is easing out the long queues before registration counters since the scan-and-share system is faster than paperwork.

“For a facility that sees more than 10,000 patients daily, this system is a must,” he added. After AIIMS Delhi, Safdarjung is the second government hospital to come up with an ABHA ID scanning system. The purpose of this step is to decongest the OPD rush.

Meanwhile, Sherwal also informed us that Safdarjung will use a digital system in all areas of patient care by March. “We have already started using the e-hospital manual in OPD and in wards. The full manual will be implemented by March,” he said.

According to the service manual, patients can use the scan-and-share service by scanning the hospital’s unique QR code through their mobile phone’s camera, scanner, ABHA App, Arogya Setu App, or any other ABDM enabled application and share their profile details with the hospital. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Safdarjung paperless OPD bookings
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp