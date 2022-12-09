Godown of loot leads to syndicate of thieves in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A godown of stolen vehicles among several other things was unearthed by the Delhi Police in the national capital which ultimately led to the busting of a syndicate of vehicle thieves, suppliers, and scrap dealers.

With the arrest of seven identified as Hemant Kumar Gupta (the godown owner), Gauhar Ali alias Mukkadar, Ankur Sharma, Satbir Singh, Suraj Kumar, and Pawan Kumar, the police were able to solve 83 cases of motor vehicle theft.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said during the investigation of a theft case the police received secret information regarding a godown in the area of Bindapur, where stolen vehicles are dismantled and their spare parts were sold in the grey market.

“As per information, the team reached Plot No. 05, Matiala Village, Bindapur, and found that there was a huge haul of spare parts of vehicles, water meters, etc. Two motorcycles were also found in the godown, on asking about these vehicles the owner of the godown was not able to give any satisfactory answer,” DCP Vardhan said.

As the police were suspicious, they verified the details of the two motorcycles present there and found that both of them were stolen from Dabri and Hari Nagar. The official said that on sustained interrogation, the owner of the Godown namely Hemant Kumar Gupta disclosed that he and his partner Gauhar Ali Mukkadar used to purchase stolen vehicles from auto-lifters and dismantle the vehicles in the Godown, and thereafter they sold these spare parts of stolen vehicles to one scrap dealer namely Pawan Kumar.

“At the instance of godown owner Gupta his partner Gauhar Ali was apprehended and from his possession, one stolen scooty was recovered. At their instance, two vehicle thieves Ankur Sharma and Satyabir were also apprehended and from their possession, one stolen motorcycle was recovered,” the DCP said. Further, one more vehicle thief namely Suraj Kumar was apprehended and from his possession one stolen scooty was also recovered.

