Home Cities Delhi

No law on loyalty in MCD, BJP may court AAP councillors to vote for mayor post

The BJP’s assertion of having its own mayor isn’t just party bravado. Another factor that BJP leaders cite is there is no provision of an anti-defection law in the civic body setup.

Published: 09th December 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Civic bodies are generally taken as apolitical, though councillors owe their allegiance to political parties. This apparent contradiction is reflected in the rules governing the functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi whose mayoral post is up for grabs a day after poll results in which AAP won 134 wards in the 250-member House unseated BJP after 15 years.

The BJP’s assertion of having its own mayor isn’t just party bravado. Another factor that BJP leaders cite is there is no provision of an anti-defection law in the civic body setup.

“Obviously we will announce our mayor candidate and try to get support from other councilors. Anti-defection law is not applicable for the local body, so we will not hesitate to get support of AAP councilors. We will welcome everyone in the party so we can ensure the victory of our candidate,” said a senior BJP leader.

Since the election of mayor should be done without any delay, AAP will have to pick a candidate from its group of councillors. The municipal body is all set to seek a date from the Lieutenant Governor who is the constitutional head of the National Capital Territory (NCT) to convene a ‘House Meeting’ so the newly elected councilors could take oath, and Mayor and Deputy Mayor could be elected. 

The MCD will have to then nominate members for its Standing Committee who will choose the chairman and deputy chairman. “It is all a numbers game and if we manage support we may get the top post. It is clear that people have not voted against BJP,” said former mayor of South MCD and BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat. “We will have a majority in the Standing Committee as members nominated by the LG will vote for our candidate,” said Jai Prakash, former Mayor of North DMC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP AAP councilors BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp