Olympian Sushil Kumar’s two aides held for killing wrestler Dhankar

NEW DELHI: Two aides of jailed Olympian Sushil Kumar have been arrested in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium in 2021, officials said on Thursday. Dhankhar, 23, was thrashed to death by Sushil and 19 others.

The two identified by Delhi Police Crime Branch officials as Joginder alias Kala (43) and Ankit Dabas (28) had stayed with farmers at Tikri Border during the farm stir, according to police. After the agitation was called off, Ankit worked in a transport company in Himachal Pradesh while Joginder stayed in temples and dharamshalas in Haridwar.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravinder Singh Yadav said Dhankhar was killed in a gruesome manner and two others were also suffered serious injuries. Yadav said the police received information that both Joginder and Ankit were hiding in rural areas of Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. A team was sent to Baghpat where Crime Branch officials in the guise of labourers found the two were hiding in Balaini village of Baghpat, Yadav said. During a raid the two accused tried to escape, but were arrested, he added.

