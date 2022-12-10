Delhi Comic Con 2022: Channel your inner geek

By Express News Service

The grand pop culture and comic book-themed convention Delhi Comic Con 2022 has made a return to the city with an in-person event after about three years at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, on Friday.

The 10th edition that will continue through Sunday will be hosting sessions with comic creators and artists Matt Hawkins, Rick Leonardi, Abhijeet Kini, Prasad Bhat, among others.

In addition to this, you will also find professional and novice cosplayers, stalls featuring comic book publishers such as Tinkle Studio, Raj Comics, DC Comics, etc., as well as gaming and pop culture merchandise. The Morning Standard lensman Shekhar Yadav captured all the action from day one of the event.

