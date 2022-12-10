Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police rescue minor Nepali girl, traps and nabs accused

During investigation, a team was constituted to finds the missing girl at various locations, parks, shelter homes and NGOs etc.

Published: 10th December 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

kidnap/rape

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Delhi Police rescued a 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from Nepal, an official said on Friday. The accused, identified as Subhash Kumar (24), who is also a Nepal national, was arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said information was received from Nepal Embassy at Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station on November 28 regarding the missing minor Nepali girl after which the police collected all the details pertaining to the girl from the Help Cross NGO, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

During the investigation, a team was constituted to find the missing girl at various locations, parks, shelter homes and NGOs etc. The photo of the girl was also circulated within the police net. “With the help of technical surveillance, we zeroed down one suspect, however, he was frequently changing his mobile number and his location was floating in the areas of Kotla Mubarak Pur, Lodhi Colony, Palam Colony, Dwarka and Gurugram,” the DCP said.

Further, it was revealed that the suspect was active on social media accounts and used to upload photos and videos at regular intervals. So in order to trace his location, the investigators made a plan to honey-trap him. “He was found to be in contact with 10-12 people in Delhi, so we decided to get into his friend circle through social media. We made a fake profile with a girl’s name and targeted one of his friends,” said an official.

The investigators, disguised as girls, tried to convince him to meet them. After initially refusing for a few days, he agreed and the police laid a trap and nabbed the friend. “He gave us the name of another person in south Delhi which led us to the accused Subhash,” the official said. The minor was rescued from a house at Garage, Type-2, Lodhi Road Complex in the city. The girl was then handed over to Nepal Embassy officials who lauded the Delhi Police for rescuing the missing girl.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal kidnap minor girl kidnapped
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp