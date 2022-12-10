Delhi Police rescue minor Nepali girl, traps and nabs accused

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police rescued a 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from Nepal, an official said on Friday. The accused, identified as Subhash Kumar (24), who is also a Nepal national, was arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said information was received from Nepal Embassy at Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station on November 28 regarding the missing minor Nepali girl after which the police collected all the details pertaining to the girl from the Help Cross NGO, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

During the investigation, a team was constituted to find the missing girl at various locations, parks, shelter homes and NGOs etc. The photo of the girl was also circulated within the police net. “With the help of technical surveillance, we zeroed down one suspect, however, he was frequently changing his mobile number and his location was floating in the areas of Kotla Mubarak Pur, Lodhi Colony, Palam Colony, Dwarka and Gurugram,” the DCP said.

Further, it was revealed that the suspect was active on social media accounts and used to upload photos and videos at regular intervals. So in order to trace his location, the investigators made a plan to honey-trap him. “He was found to be in contact with 10-12 people in Delhi, so we decided to get into his friend circle through social media. We made a fake profile with a girl’s name and targeted one of his friends,” said an official.

The investigators, disguised as girls, tried to convince him to meet them. After initially refusing for a few days, he agreed and the police laid a trap and nabbed the friend. “He gave us the name of another person in south Delhi which led us to the accused Subhash,” the official said. The minor was rescued from a house at Garage, Type-2, Lodhi Road Complex in the city. The girl was then handed over to Nepal Embassy officials who lauded the Delhi Police for rescuing the missing girl.

