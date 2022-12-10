Mehrauli murder: Court extends judicial custody of Aaftab by 14 days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Poonawala, accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into several pieces in the Mehrauli area by 14 days.

Poonawala was produced before the court through video conferencing and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, said officials. On November 26, the court remanded the accused to 14 days of judicial custody. The case came to light on November 14 but Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar started looking for his daughter since October. One of her friends told Shraddha’s father that she stopped responding to her messages and calls for months.

The vicitm’s father first approached the Mumbai Police on October 6, frantically searching for his daughter, and later came to know that she was living in Delhi with her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

The Mumbai Police lodged the first missing complaint on October 10 after it found that Shraddha had been inactive on her all social media accounts. Aaftab too was called to Mumbai and questioned by the police on October 26.

However, he did not reveal anything at that time. On November 10, the Delhi Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and began the search. Poonawala was traced and detained. When put to sustained interrogation, he revealed all the horrific details of the barbaric crime that he committed six months back on May 18.

