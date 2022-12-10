Nigerian man held for peddling drugs in south Delhi; 56 gm MDMA seized

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old Nigerian man was arrested for peddling drugs in south Delhi and 56 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) was recovered from him, officials said Friday. Unlike cannabis, drugs like MDMA and LSD are becoming more prevalent among drug peddlers. They can be easily concealed to avoid detection by enforcement agencies. For peddlers, even selling MDMA is more profitable than ganja.

The accused, identified as Chizoba James, came to India in October 2021 on Tourist Visa. He then tied with drug suppliers and became a drug peddler and ultimately started supplying drugs in Delhi and NCR. South Delhi DCP Chandan Chowdhary said the team of Narcotics Squad of the south district was specifically tasked to curb the supply of contraband substances in the area after which local informers were sensitised for collecting intel.

A tip-off was received on December 8, that a foreign national involved in supplying contraband substances was residing near ward No.6, Mehrauli after which the police swung into action and constituted a team to nab the offender. “Subsequently, a raid was conducted and one Nigerian national was arrested. From his possession, a total of 56 grams of fine-quality of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) was recovered,” the DCP said.

