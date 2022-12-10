Home Cities Delhi

Setback to Congress as two councillors, Delhi vice-president join AAP

 In a jolt to the Congress days after being drubbed in the MCD polls, the party’s Delhi unit vice-president Ali Mehdi and two newly-elected councillors joined AAP on Friday.

Published: 10th December 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   In a jolt to the Congress days after being drubbed in the MCD polls, the party’s Delhi unit vice-president Ali Mehdi and two newly-elected councillors joined AAP on Friday. The two Congress councillors Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon along with Mehdi, joined the AAP, taking its tally in the MCD to 136. 

The anti-defection law does not apply to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls. Sabina Begum from Mustafabad (243) and Nazia Khatoon from Brizpuri (245) were welcomed by AAP leader Durgesh Pathak after they officially joined the party. After this switch, the Congress that bagged only nine wards now went down to seven, while the AAP’s tally increased to 136. 

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the Congress leaders decided to join AAP after seeing the work done by the party. “We have invited BJP and Congress to work for the betterment of Delhi. I am very happy to announce that Delhi Congress vice-president Ali Mehdi and the party’s two newly elected councillors Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon are joining AAP,” Pathak said.

Mehdi said he decided to join AAP as he wants development in his area. “We have decided to join the AAP after seeing the development work done by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. We want development in our area. Under the leadership of Kejriwal, the AAP party is working on development,” said Mehdi.

Reacting to Mehdi’s switch, Congress senior leader Ajay Maken tweeted and criticised AAP.  He said, “ This was not expected from you. Ups and downs come and go in politics. Our wishes are not always fulfilled in the party, but party and ideology are paramount.”  Meanwhile, Delhi Congress vice-president Mudit Aggarwal alleged that AAP was also trying to “lure” some other party councillors. AAP on Wednesday wrested power from BJP in the civic polls in the national capital. AAP bagged 134 of the 250 wards while the BJP won 104.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress MCD polls Ali Mehdi AAP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp