Setback to Congress as two councillors, Delhi vice-president join AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a jolt to the Congress days after being drubbed in the MCD polls, the party’s Delhi unit vice-president Ali Mehdi and two newly-elected councillors joined AAP on Friday. The two Congress councillors Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon along with Mehdi, joined the AAP, taking its tally in the MCD to 136.

The anti-defection law does not apply to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls. Sabina Begum from Mustafabad (243) and Nazia Khatoon from Brizpuri (245) were welcomed by AAP leader Durgesh Pathak after they officially joined the party. After this switch, the Congress that bagged only nine wards now went down to seven, while the AAP’s tally increased to 136.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the Congress leaders decided to join AAP after seeing the work done by the party. “We have invited BJP and Congress to work for the betterment of Delhi. I am very happy to announce that Delhi Congress vice-president Ali Mehdi and the party’s two newly elected councillors Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon are joining AAP,” Pathak said.

Mehdi said he decided to join AAP as he wants development in his area. “We have decided to join the AAP after seeing the development work done by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. We want development in our area. Under the leadership of Kejriwal, the AAP party is working on development,” said Mehdi.

Reacting to Mehdi’s switch, Congress senior leader Ajay Maken tweeted and criticised AAP. He said, “ This was not expected from you. Ups and downs come and go in politics. Our wishes are not always fulfilled in the party, but party and ideology are paramount.” Meanwhile, Delhi Congress vice-president Mudit Aggarwal alleged that AAP was also trying to “lure” some other party councillors. AAP on Wednesday wrested power from BJP in the civic polls in the national capital. AAP bagged 134 of the 250 wards while the BJP won 104.

NEW DELHI: In a jolt to the Congress days after being drubbed in the MCD polls, the party’s Delhi unit vice-president Ali Mehdi and two newly-elected councillors joined AAP on Friday. The two Congress councillors Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon along with Mehdi, joined the AAP, taking its tally in the MCD to 136. The anti-defection law does not apply to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls. Sabina Begum from Mustafabad (243) and Nazia Khatoon from Brizpuri (245) were welcomed by AAP leader Durgesh Pathak after they officially joined the party. After this switch, the Congress that bagged only nine wards now went down to seven, while the AAP’s tally increased to 136. AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the Congress leaders decided to join AAP after seeing the work done by the party. “We have invited BJP and Congress to work for the betterment of Delhi. I am very happy to announce that Delhi Congress vice-president Ali Mehdi and the party’s two newly elected councillors Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon are joining AAP,” Pathak said. Mehdi said he decided to join AAP as he wants development in his area. “We have decided to join the AAP after seeing the development work done by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. We want development in our area. Under the leadership of Kejriwal, the AAP party is working on development,” said Mehdi. Reacting to Mehdi’s switch, Congress senior leader Ajay Maken tweeted and criticised AAP. He said, “ This was not expected from you. Ups and downs come and go in politics. Our wishes are not always fulfilled in the party, but party and ideology are paramount.” Meanwhile, Delhi Congress vice-president Mudit Aggarwal alleged that AAP was also trying to “lure” some other party councillors. AAP on Wednesday wrested power from BJP in the civic polls in the national capital. AAP bagged 134 of the 250 wards while the BJP won 104.