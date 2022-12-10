Home Cities Delhi

Water supply to get affected for two days: Delhi Jal Board

The water supply in several areas of the national capital will be affected on December 12 and 19 due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board order read on Friday.

Published: 10th December 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The water supply in several areas of the national capital will be affected on December 12 and 19 due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board order read on Friday. It said that water supply in some areas/colonies will be available at low pressure in the evening on December 12 and 19 due to renovation of 700 mm dia Sluice Valve at Sonia Vihar.

Informing about the areas were the water supply will be affected, it said that Yamuna Vihar, Tahirpur, Nand Nagari, Maujpur, Brijpuri, Jagjeet Nagar, Jaiprakash Nagar, Gamri village, Gamri Extension, Bhajan Pura, Harsh Vihar, Mandoli, Dilshad Garden, Dilshad Colony, Old Seemapuri, New Seema Puri, Sunder Nagri, Tahirpur, Yamuna Vihar, Sonia Vihar, Karwal Nagar, Mustfabad and adjoining area will witness the water at low pressure.

The DJB also advised the people to store sufficient quantity of water to avoid any inconvenience and said that during the shutdown, water tanker will be available at contacting the board.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board Water supply
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp