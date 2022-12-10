Water supply to get affected for two days: Delhi Jal Board

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The water supply in several areas of the national capital will be affected on December 12 and 19 due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board order read on Friday. It said that water supply in some areas/colonies will be available at low pressure in the evening on December 12 and 19 due to renovation of 700 mm dia Sluice Valve at Sonia Vihar.

Informing about the areas were the water supply will be affected, it said that Yamuna Vihar, Tahirpur, Nand Nagari, Maujpur, Brijpuri, Jagjeet Nagar, Jaiprakash Nagar, Gamri village, Gamri Extension, Bhajan Pura, Harsh Vihar, Mandoli, Dilshad Garden, Dilshad Colony, Old Seemapuri, New Seema Puri, Sunder Nagri, Tahirpur, Yamuna Vihar, Sonia Vihar, Karwal Nagar, Mustfabad and adjoining area will witness the water at low pressure.

The DJB also advised the people to store sufficient quantity of water to avoid any inconvenience and said that during the shutdown, water tanker will be available at contacting the board.

