Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta quits post loss in MCD polls

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three days after the BJP suffered a drubbing at the hands of AAP in MCD elections, the party’s Delhi president Adesh Gupta on Sunday resigned from the post, taking moral responsibility for the loss. His resignation was accepted by BJP president JP Nadda. Delhi BJP vice-president Virendra Sachdeva was appointed as the acting president.

Gupta’s resignation is being seen as the beginning of an organisational overhaul in the Delhi BJP, and sources say some new faces are likely to be seen at the helm of affairs. Speculations have been rife about Gupta’s exit as many party leaders were apparently unhappy with the way he handled the elections to the civic body, which the BJP had ruled for 15 years.

“Many eligible contenders were denied tickets and selection of candidates led to resentment among grassroots workers. Secondly, an aggressive campaign was missing this time. The party president could not hit the headlines even for a single day during his entire campaign,” said a senior leader who did not wish to be named.

On the result day, Gupta reportedly held a meeting with BJP’s local office bearers and cleared that he would not quit. Leaders close to him had cited conspiracies being hatched against him. Sources, however, say Gupta’s performance was being watched since he took charge as Delhi BJP chief almost two-and-a-half years ago. The party had failed to win bypolls to some MCD wards in 2021 as well as the Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll. Meanwhile, Sachdeva said the cadre will start preparations for the Lok Sabha elections to ensure the victory of all the seven BJP candidates.

NEW DELHI: Three days after the BJP suffered a drubbing at the hands of AAP in MCD elections, the party’s Delhi president Adesh Gupta on Sunday resigned from the post, taking moral responsibility for the loss. His resignation was accepted by BJP president JP Nadda. Delhi BJP vice-president Virendra Sachdeva was appointed as the acting president. Gupta’s resignation is being seen as the beginning of an organisational overhaul in the Delhi BJP, and sources say some new faces are likely to be seen at the helm of affairs. Speculations have been rife about Gupta’s exit as many party leaders were apparently unhappy with the way he handled the elections to the civic body, which the BJP had ruled for 15 years. “Many eligible contenders were denied tickets and selection of candidates led to resentment among grassroots workers. Secondly, an aggressive campaign was missing this time. The party president could not hit the headlines even for a single day during his entire campaign,” said a senior leader who did not wish to be named. On the result day, Gupta reportedly held a meeting with BJP’s local office bearers and cleared that he would not quit. Leaders close to him had cited conspiracies being hatched against him. Sources, however, say Gupta’s performance was being watched since he took charge as Delhi BJP chief almost two-and-a-half years ago. The party had failed to win bypolls to some MCD wards in 2021 as well as the Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll. Meanwhile, Sachdeva said the cadre will start preparations for the Lok Sabha elections to ensure the victory of all the seven BJP candidates.