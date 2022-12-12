Delhi court grants seven-day interim bail to Umar Khalid for sister's wedding

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday granted a seven-day interim bail to former JNU student leader Umar Khalid to attend his sister’s wedding. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said the interim bail period would start from December 23 and that Khalid would have to surrender on December 30.

Khalid, who will come out of jail for the first time since his arrest in September 2020, is an accused in the Delhi riots case. Last week, the same court had reserved its order in Khalid’s plea seeking interim bail.

Khalid on November 18 moved an application for interim bail to attend his sister’s wedding in December.

His lawyer, senior advocate Trideep Pais, informed the court that Khalid would not talk to the media or meet people if allowed to attend the wedding.

ALSO READ | SC clarifies verdict on Umar Khalid will not prejudice HC's observations on Sharjeel Imam

Earlier, Delhi Police had opposed Khalid’s bail plea, saying, “The release of applicant is further opposed as he is likely to spread misinformation by use of social media during his interim bail period which cannot be prevented and is likely to cause unrest in the society. He may also influence witnesses.”

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday granted a seven-day interim bail to former JNU student leader Umar Khalid to attend his sister’s wedding. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said the interim bail period would start from December 23 and that Khalid would have to surrender on December 30. Khalid, who will come out of jail for the first time since his arrest in September 2020, is an accused in the Delhi riots case. Last week, the same court had reserved its order in Khalid’s plea seeking interim bail. Khalid on November 18 moved an application for interim bail to attend his sister’s wedding in December. His lawyer, senior advocate Trideep Pais, informed the court that Khalid would not talk to the media or meet people if allowed to attend the wedding. ALSO READ | SC clarifies verdict on Umar Khalid will not prejudice HC's observations on Sharjeel Imam Earlier, Delhi Police had opposed Khalid’s bail plea, saying, “The release of applicant is further opposed as he is likely to spread misinformation by use of social media during his interim bail period which cannot be prevented and is likely to cause unrest in the society. He may also influence witnesses.”