Delhi: Rape accused among two more held for smuggling 22.4 kg ganja from Odisha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A rape accused among three people were arrested for smuggling ganja from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and supplying it in the national capital, an official said on Sunday. The accused were identified as Veer Singh (43), a resident of Rajasthan, Rajendra alias Rajesh (involved in a rape case) and Rajkumar alias Baba. A total of 22.4 kg ganja was recovered from their possession.

DCP (southeast) Esha Pandey said they received input on December 8 that one person would come to Kalindi Kunj area to sell psychotropic substances to an unknown person. “Responding to the secret tip, a police team laid down a trap near Indane Gas plant, Agra Canal Road, Madanpur Khadar in southeast Delhi where they saw a man carrying two bags,” the DCP said.

The team apprehended the man identified as Veer Singh and found ganja in his bag. The police registered a case under sections 20, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further, two more accused Rajendra and Rajkumar, were nabbed from Bhim Basti, South Delhi.

The duo used to help Veer Singh in supplying the contraband. During interrogation, Rajkumar disclosed that he was influenced by one of the drug peddlers in South Delhi who used to bring ganja from Odisha.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

