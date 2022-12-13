Delhi AIIMS: Penalty for delayed payments to vendors 

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delay in clearing the payment to vendors against a procurement will cost a penalty to the employees of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The staff that will be deployed in the upcoming Central Procurement Unit (CPU) of the institute has been asked to clear the payment to vendors within 10 working days of the issue of the Consignee Receipt and Acceptance Certificate (CRAC).

“The delay will attract a deduction of 1 per cent from the salary of the responsible staff. The penalty will be recovered in a prorated manner from the salary of the responsible employee/s on account of whom the payment has been delayed, an official said.

Besides, officials have been asked to not hold consignment-related files for more than 2 working days without “any valid reason,” he added. The move by the institute is aimed at making the procurement and supply process of drugs and other essential items at the hospital transparent. To enable this, the institute has planned to start a digital library, which will act as a repository of all the procurement and supply-related orders issued by the hospital authority.

This online library will be accessible to all and will be put in the public domain from April 1, the institute said in an Office Memorandum (OM) issued recently.

“All supply/work orders shall be mandatorily uploaded on the PDL as soon as the order is issued to the vendors and reference to the last purchase price and consumption pattern for similar items available on the Stores Digital Library shall be placed on record in the eFile while seeking financial concurrence and approval,” the directions mentioned in the OM read.

A separate space for this initiative has been designated by the institute where the CPU will be created. The Institute will operationalise this unit by March 31. “It will be monitored under CCTV surveillance and no unauthorised access should be allowed there,” the official quoted above said.

