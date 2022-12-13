Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Govt schoolkids learning start-up skills: Deputy CM

The Delhi government will support their determination and hardwork in every way and their businesses will create new job opportunities for the future,” he said.

Published: 13th December 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that students of Delhi government schools are becoming smart entrepreneurs as well as responsible citizens by learning the concepts of establishing their start-ups at a young age. Addressing students at a government school in East Delhi’s Mandawali Fazalpur, he said that students in city government schools are not only developing core entrepreneurial skills but are also becoming responsible citizens through this program.

“I am happy to see that the children of our schools are dreaming of starting their own businesses and are eager to experiment in their respective fields. The Delhi government will support their determination and hard work in every way and their businesses will create new job opportunities for the future,” he said.

“Through Business Blasters, the journey of our students from job seekers to job creators has begun. Their unique business ideas will be transformed into multinational companies in the future. Such a job-creator mindset will make India No.1 in the future. Business Blasters has completely changed the definition of career for the students in Delhi government schools now,” Sisodia said.

“Students from Class 12, continuing in the second year of Business Blasters said that when they used to present their ideas to someone in the maiden year of the Business Blasters Program, they lacked self-confidence and hesitated to approach clients.  But this year they have been able to launch their products in the market without any hesitation because they have understood the process of marketing and finance very well,” Deputy CM said.

“With this same confidence, Delhi government school students will work towards eradicating unemployment,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi government schools entrepreneurs start-up skills
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp