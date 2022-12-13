Delhi Govt schoolkids learning start-up skills: Deputy CM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that students of Delhi government schools are becoming smart entrepreneurs as well as responsible citizens by learning the concepts of establishing their start-ups at a young age. Addressing students at a government school in East Delhi’s Mandawali Fazalpur, he said that students in city government schools are not only developing core entrepreneurial skills but are also becoming responsible citizens through this program.

“I am happy to see that the children of our schools are dreaming of starting their own businesses and are eager to experiment in their respective fields. The Delhi government will support their determination and hard work in every way and their businesses will create new job opportunities for the future,” he said.

“Through Business Blasters, the journey of our students from job seekers to job creators has begun. Their unique business ideas will be transformed into multinational companies in the future. Such a job-creator mindset will make India No.1 in the future. Business Blasters has completely changed the definition of career for the students in Delhi government schools now,” Sisodia said.

“Students from Class 12, continuing in the second year of Business Blasters said that when they used to present their ideas to someone in the maiden year of the Business Blasters Program, they lacked self-confidence and hesitated to approach clients. But this year they have been able to launch their products in the market without any hesitation because they have understood the process of marketing and finance very well,” Deputy CM said.

“With this same confidence, Delhi government school students will work towards eradicating unemployment,” he added.

