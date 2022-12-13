Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: 'Outsiders likely involved', says JNU V-C on casteist slogans  

The Vice-Chancellor earlier mentioned that the University is a place for everyone and nobody can use it to spread hatred against any group. 

Published: 13th December 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) | JNU Facebook

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) V-C  Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Monday said that people outside the University may be involved in the scribbling of anti-Brahmin slogans on several walls inside the campus. The university has added that further inquiry into the matter is in progress.  The Vice-Chancellor earlier mentioned that the University is a place for everyone and nobody can use it to spread hatred against any group. 

The walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School of International Studies (SIS)- II building were defaced on November 31,  with graffiti asking members of Brahmin and Baniya communities to leave the campus and the country. After this incident, the VC termed it as unfortunate and said that the walls were white-washed within 24 hours of the occurrence. 

“The incident that took place – the defacement of our walls in the School of International Studies – was very unfortunate and an enquiry is underway. Immediately the walls were whitewashed and cleaned within 24 hours,’ she said.

“It has come to our knowledge that outsiders might have come and done this. We are thinking of how we can take precautionary measures so that such incidents do not take place in future,’ she added. After the incident, JNU asked all its centres to install CCTV cameras. In an advisory, the university administration said it has notified that all schools and centres will have only a single entry and exit point.

RSS - affiliated student wing, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused left-wing students of this act. Several of the signs on the wall read: “There Will Be Blood, Brahmin Bharat Chhodo, Brahmins Leave The Campus, and Brahmino-Baniyas, We Are Coming For You! We’ll take revenge.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru University casteist slogans Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp