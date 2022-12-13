Delhi: 'Outsiders likely involved', says JNU V-C on casteist slogans  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) V-C Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Monday said that people outside the University may be involved in the scribbling of anti-Brahmin slogans on several walls inside the campus. The university has added that further inquiry into the matter is in progress. The Vice-Chancellor earlier mentioned that the University is a place for everyone and nobody can use it to spread hatred against any group.

The walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School of International Studies (SIS)- II building were defaced on November 31, with graffiti asking members of Brahmin and Baniya communities to leave the campus and the country. After this incident, the VC termed it as unfortunate and said that the walls were white-washed within 24 hours of the occurrence.

“The incident that took place – the defacement of our walls in the School of International Studies – was very unfortunate and an enquiry is underway. Immediately the walls were whitewashed and cleaned within 24 hours,’ she said.

“It has come to our knowledge that outsiders might have come and done this. We are thinking of how we can take precautionary measures so that such incidents do not take place in future,’ she added. After the incident, JNU asked all its centres to install CCTV cameras. In an advisory, the university administration said it has notified that all schools and centres will have only a single entry and exit point.

RSS - affiliated student wing, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused left-wing students of this act. Several of the signs on the wall read: “There Will Be Blood, Brahmin Bharat Chhodo, Brahmins Leave The Campus, and Brahmino-Baniyas, We Are Coming For You! We’ll take revenge.”

