Ensure enforcement of ban on sale of e-cigarettes: Delhi HC to govt

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the police and other officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with the e-cigarette ban in the national capital and also ensure that online sale of such cigarettes does not take place.

The court was hearing public interest litigation claiming the ‘abundant presence’ of e-cigarettes and other related substances in the city.

Considering the PIL on the non-implementation of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019, a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the police to conduct regular checks in the city to tackle the issue.

“Delhi Police will also carry out periodical checks near and around all schools and colleges to ensure e-cigarettes are not sold. Police will take action against violators under the special provisions of the Act,” it said. The respondents in the PIL included the ministry of health and family welfare, the anti-smuggling unit, the Union ministry of electronics and information technology, the police commissioner, and the department of health, the state of NCT of Delhi.

ALSO READ | Do e-cigarettes really help?

The petition said though the act makes e-cigarettes and like substances illegal, on account of the omissions of the respondents, the illegal presence of these substances in the market is putting at risk the lives of innocent citizens.

The petitioners visited local paan shops across Delhi and were shocked to see the abundant presence of e-cigarettes and other related substances. They also filed a police complaint under the provisions at Defence Colony police station.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the police and other officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with the e-cigarette ban in the national capital and also ensure that online sale of such cigarettes does not take place. The court was hearing public interest litigation claiming the ‘abundant presence’ of e-cigarettes and other related substances in the city. Considering the PIL on the non-implementation of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019, a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the police to conduct regular checks in the city to tackle the issue. “Delhi Police will also carry out periodical checks near and around all schools and colleges to ensure e-cigarettes are not sold. Police will take action against violators under the special provisions of the Act,” it said. The respondents in the PIL included the ministry of health and family welfare, the anti-smuggling unit, the Union ministry of electronics and information technology, the police commissioner, and the department of health, the state of NCT of Delhi. ALSO READ | Do e-cigarettes really help? The petition said though the act makes e-cigarettes and like substances illegal, on account of the omissions of the respondents, the illegal presence of these substances in the market is putting at risk the lives of innocent citizens. The petitioners visited local paan shops across Delhi and were shocked to see the abundant presence of e-cigarettes and other related substances. They also filed a police complaint under the provisions at Defence Colony police station.