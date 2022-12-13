Home Cities Delhi

Nursery seats details to be out soon in Delhi

The circular said, “Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website.

Published: 13th December 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Directorate of Education stopped hiring for govt-aided schools in the city to revamp the recruitment process.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All information regarding admission in entry-level classes along with seats available for admission in private schools for the upcoming academic session will likely be declared by Friday.

 Earlier the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced the admission schedule in its circular. As per the DoE circular, the admission process for entry-level classes in over 1,800 private schools in Delhi began on December 1. The last date to submit applications is December 23.

The first list of students selected for admission and the waitlist will be out on January 20, according to the circular. The second list of students shortlisted for admission will be uploaded on February 6. Private unaided recognised schools have already uploaded their criteria for admission on their respective websites.

The circular said, “Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission.” The circular made it mandatory for all private schools to reserve 25 per cent of seats for students from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
upcoming academic session Directorate of Education
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp