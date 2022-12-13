Nursery seats details to be out soon in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All information regarding admission in entry-level classes along with seats available for admission in private schools for the upcoming academic session will likely be declared by Friday.

Earlier the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced the admission schedule in its circular. As per the DoE circular, the admission process for entry-level classes in over 1,800 private schools in Delhi began on December 1. The last date to submit applications is December 23.

The first list of students selected for admission and the waitlist will be out on January 20, according to the circular. The second list of students shortlisted for admission will be uploaded on February 6. Private unaided recognised schools have already uploaded their criteria for admission on their respective websites.

The circular said, “Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission.” The circular made it mandatory for all private schools to reserve 25 per cent of seats for students from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups.

