Sukesh tried to influence trial court judge by identifying himself as SC judge: Delhi police

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi police submitted before the Supreme Court that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, within a fortnight of his arrest in 2017, tried to influence a trial judge in Delhi by making a call identifying himself as an SC judge.

“A call was made to the landline phone of the special judge (Prevention of Corruption) Poonam Chaudhary on April 28, 2017, wherein a person identifying himself as Justice Kurian Joseph of the Supreme Court of India told the special judge to grant bail to the accused,” the affidavit said.

Notably, Justice Kurian at that time was serving as a judge in the Supreme Court.

The affidavit has been filed in response to Chandrashekhar's plea seeking a transfer from Mandoli jail to any other jail in the country. Both Chandrashekhar and his wife have sought transfer to any jail outside Delhi citing a threat to their life.

Delhi police termed Sukesh’s plea as an abuse of remedy under Article 32 of the Constitution. The police opposed the demand saying it was an attempt by the conman to further his criminal syndicate.

“The Tihar Jail/Mandoli Jail (Delhi Prisons) has already deployed suitable and sufficient measures and mechanism to check and contain any possibility of the petitioner accused repeating his misdemeanours from within the jail. Moving forward the Mandoli Jail (Delhi Prisons) has ensured that it would thwart any future possibility of misuse of jail facilities. For any new prison to put in place similar measures or even to come to terms with the sophisticated means of conmanship by petitioner no. 1 will take time and transferring the petitioners to any other prison would be hazardous as petitioner no. 1 is likely to repeat the same mischief and offences from within the jail as he has done on repeated occasions in the past,” the 77-page affidavit also states.

Urging the top court not to entertain Sukesh's plea, the Delhi police’s affidavit has also said, "The ulterior motive to get the accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar out of Mandoli jail so as to be able to have the possibility to set up a fresh nexus with jail officials elsewhere in order to tamper with evidence, influence or threaten witnesses involved in the case and further his organised crime syndicate activities."

Calling him a desperate and cunning criminal who does not have any respect of law, the police said that Sukesh operated his extortion business using mobile phones on multiple occasions, even while incarcerated at Tihar Jail.

