Supreme Court rejects Sisodia plea against defamation suit

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia suffered a setback on Monday as the Supreme Court refused to entertain his plea seeking to quash a criminal defamation case filed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Slamming Sisodia for his comments, a bench of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka said, “If you reduce public debate up to these levels… you have to face the consequences. You should’ve tendered an unconditional apology earlier. Now prove before the court.” On being apprised that the statement was made during COVID, the bench said, “Instead of realising what the country is going through, all you’re doing is making accusations. Someone in those urgent times has done something. If you strongly feel about something, you have the right to defend.” The court also allowed him to withdraw his plea. Sarma in his complaint had alleged that Sisodia while addressing a press conference on June 4, 2022, had made a defamatory statement against the CM by accusing him of indulging in corruption. The press conference’s video was also uploaded on AAP’s YouTube channel with the caption, “Assam ka BJP CM ke bhrashtachar ka yeh hai kacha chittha”. Sisodia had also alleged that the CM had given the government’s contract for purchasing PPE kits to his wife’s company. Allegations such as the CM purchasing PPE kits from his wife’s company at a price of ` 990 and from others at Rs 600 were also levelled. Sisodia in the SC had challenged Guwahati HC’s November 4 ruling by which the bench of Justice Kalyan Rai Surana had refused to quash the defamation case pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup, Guwahati. The court had also found that Sisodia was unable to show that he was performing a government act/ task or function of a public servant by holding a PC. While dismissing his plea, the judge had said, “the petitioner has not been able to make out any case for quashing of the proceedings (of the case) under sections 499/500 of the IPC, which is pending for disposal before the Court of the learned Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (M) at Guwahati. Thus, this petition fails and the same is dismissed.”