Tech corner: 'Mivi’s Model E', an excellent smartwatch

Mivi’s Model E is an excellent smartwatch for the price. It sports a HD display (1.69”) and comes with 7+ days of battery life.

Smartwatch

Mivi’s Model E smartwatch for Rs 1, 499

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

SMARTEN YOUR WRIST

Mivi’s Model E is an excellent smartwatch for the price. It sports an HD display (1.69”) and comes with 7+ days of battery life. Setting it up is easy and the watch syncs with the Mivi Health App seamlessly. The watch dial is bright and legible (500 nits) and works well in water and dusty environments (IP 68).

Metrics were reasonably accurate including SpO2, activity and sleep tracking. Multi-sport mode pushes limits with compatibility with up to 120 sports activities. The watch is also available in six shades including a fantastic read option. flipkart.com

CAPTURING THE SPECTRUM

Synco’s G1(A1) is an ultra-compact digital wireless microphone system. It has unique features including a small-size battery, which supports eight hours of recording, a DSP processor for real-time audio processing, a low-cut filter to remove ambient noises such as wind and traffic, and a transmission distance of up to 150m.

I connected G1(A1) to a variety of Android and iOS devices and the results were great, showing dramatic improvement compared to their existing inbuilt mics as well as other external mics. This device is ideal for interviews, speeches, stage performances, and vlogging.  Available at studiobackdrops.com and syncoaudio.com 

CINEMA GRADE

ViewSonic’s X2 is a short-throw smart LED Home projector which can be set on a tabletop and can project up to a 100” large screen from 1.53m away. Incorporating 3rd gen LED tech, the X2 provides bright visuals and vibrant colour with a bulb lifespan of 30,000 hours.

The built-in Harman Kardon speaker provides great sound. The X2 also provides up to 3,100 LED Lumens of brightness along with 125 per cent Rec. 709 colours with a wide colour gamut. You also get smart connectivity via Wi-Fi, BT, and USB-C. viewsonic.com

Mivi’s Model E
