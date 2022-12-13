UGC notifies FYUP curriculum, Delhi University says it will follow its existing system

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday notified the new norms for the curriculum and credit framework for the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) in accordance with the New Education Policy. However, the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor on Friday said that the University will continue to follow the existing system approved by the varsity, at least for this year. The new UGC norms and the existing Delhi University rules are at variance with each other, which raised concerns that this could impact the University’s educational framework. According to the UGC’s curriculum and credit framework for FYUP, students will get a bachelor’s degree after three years of studying, while a four-year programme will result in an undergraduate honours degree. This standard runs counter to the current DU undergraduate programme design, which states that students will get a bachelor’s degree with honours after three years. The UGC also stated that a certificate will take 40 credits, a diploma will require 80 credits, a degree will require 120 credits, and a degree with honours and research will require 160 credits. In contrast, the university’s proposal for four-year honours and research degrees proposed 176 credits. The V-C on Friday already made it clear that the University will continue with the existing rules and will award the honours degree after three years. Criticising the new UGC’s norm, Nandita Narain, professor at St. Stephens College said that these norms are chaotic and totally whimsical. “The students who struggled with the tedious CUET process will be confused,” she added.