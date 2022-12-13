Woman cop alleges assault by advocate husband, DCW issues notice to police

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman sub-inspector (SI) of Delhi Police on Monday shared her ordeal of domestic violence on social media, accusing her advocate husband of abuse and physical assault in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, officials said on Monday.

“Currently, I am on maternity leave. For several months, I have been a victim of abuse. My husband, advocate Mr Tarun Dabas beat me in broad daylight. Please ensure action,” said Doli Tevathia, sub-inspector, Delhi Police.

She shared CCTV footage in which a man was beating her. However, this newspaper could not independently verify the veracity of the said videos. Meanwhile, a senior police official said that an FIR was registered under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Notably, Tevathia’s brother Sumit Kumar earlier filed a complaint with the Delhi Police twice alleging that Tarun Dabas has threatened him. Kumar, in his complaint, alleged that on September 4, he went to his sister’s home in Barwala village to bring back her along with the newly born baby.

“When I reached, he threatened me. However, somehow I managed to get out of the house along with my sister. I made a PCR calls, requesting police help,” said Sumit.

“I slowly started driving when I noticed that Tarun was following us. He overtook me and blocked my car. Five to seven men came out of the car and started beating us,” he said. However, a PCR van came and intervened.

“Tarun also gave an open threat that he will kill me. He even called my mother and threatened her,” said Sumit. Meanwhile, DCW chief Swati Maliwal also took cognizance of the incident and issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking registration of FIR.

