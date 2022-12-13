Home Cities Delhi

Woman cop alleges assault by advocate husband, DCW issues notice to police

She shared a CCTV footage in which a man was beating her. However, this newspaper could not independently verify the veracity of the said videos.

Published: 13th December 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A woman sub-inspector (SI) of Delhi Police on Monday shared her ordeal of domestic violence on social media, accusing her advocate husband of abuse and physical assault in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, officials said on Monday.

“Currently, I am on maternity leave. For several months, I have been a victim of abuse. My husband, advocate Mr Tarun Dabas beat me in broad daylight. Please ensure action,” said Doli Tevathia, sub-inspector, Delhi Police. 

She shared CCTV footage in which a man was beating her. However, this newspaper could not independently verify the veracity of the said videos. Meanwhile, a senior police official said that an FIR was registered under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Notably, Tevathia’s brother Sumit Kumar earlier filed a complaint with the Delhi Police twice alleging that Tarun Dabas has threatened him. Kumar, in his complaint, alleged that on September 4, he went to his sister’s home in Barwala village to bring back her along with the newly born baby.

“When I reached, he threatened me. However, somehow I managed to get out of the house along with my sister. I made a PCR calls, requesting police help,” said Sumit.

“I slowly started driving when I noticed that Tarun was following us. He overtook me and blocked my car. Five to seven men came out of the car and started beating us,” he said. However, a PCR van came and intervened.

“Tarun also gave an open threat that he will kill me. He even called my mother and threatened her,” said Sumit. Meanwhile, DCW chief Swati Maliwal also took cognizance of the incident and issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking registration of FIR. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
domestic violence advocate husband Swati Maliwal DCW
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp