Delhi govt unveils ‘winter action plan’ for homeless

NEW DELHI: With an aim to ensure no one is left out in the cold during peak winter days, the Delhi government on Tuesday unveiled its ‘winter action plan’. Ensuring that the benefit of the facility reaches the maximum number of people, the Delhi government has set up 195, 24x7 centralized control rooms and has also issued helpline numbers 14461, 011-23378789, and 011-23370560.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the plan with senior officials of various departments. Speaking about the night shelter facilities, the Deputy CM said that the government is determined to provide a dignified life to every person residing in the capital, including homeless people. Its government has established food and lodging facilities for homeless people across

195 shelter homes, which have the capacity of accommodating over 17,000 people. The government will increase the capacity of these shelters if needed in winter. The officials said that Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 15 rescue teams, each equipped with one vehicle, for surveillance and rescuing the homeless.

So far, over 1,500 homeless people have been rescued by these teams in the past few weeks. Upon receiving information from the DUSIB control room, the rescue teams immediately respond to pick up the homeless from the identified location and take them to the nearest shelter home.

There are 195-night shelters for homeless people in Delhi, including 19 for families, 17 for women, four for drug addicts, and three for recovery shelters. The facilities provided to the people in these government shelter homes are food,

lodging, lockers, complaint boxes, ambulance, free medical facilities; three meals per day, and free medicines. Along with this, people staying at the shelter homes can also avail themselves the free medical services at the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic, located nearby.

