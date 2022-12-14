Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: MCD post-unification presents Rs 16K crore full-fledged budget proposal 

Municipal Corporation of Delhi

MCD office.(File Photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in its first budget post-unification has proposed an outlay of a little over Rs 16,000 crore for expenditure in 2023-24. This is the first full-fledged budget the corporation has tabled since its unification from the three civic bodies into one.

According to the document, the outlay is Rs 747 crore higher than the budget for the current fiscal year which was pegged at Rs 15,300 crore. Officials said the proposed budget is an extension of the 2022-23 budget as no new policies, schemes, or projects were introduced since it was prepared during the election phase when the Model Code of Conduct was in effect.

“However, the budget is subject to revision. Once the house is created and standing committees are formed, it will be discussed,” an official said. The highlights of the budget are likely to be the Sahbhagita scheme and waste control. In the former, the RWAs, on achieving 90% tax collection from properties, can recommend development work to the tune of 10% of the tax collection subject to a ceiling of Rs 1 lakh in their areas, among other benefits.

The proposal also includes deadlines for tackling legacy waste sites.  The Bhalswa and Okhla landfill sites are slated to be segregated by December 2023 while the deadline for Ghazipur is December 2024.
The proposed budget was presented by Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to Special Officer Ashwani Kumar on December 8.

