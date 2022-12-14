Home Cities Delhi

G-20 events: Delhi L-G, CM to chair meet on preparations  

India officially assumed the presidency of the G-20, a grouping of the world’s 20 major economies, on December 1.

Published: 14th December 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

G20

G20 LOGO

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will chair a meeting along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday to take stock of the preparations for events as part of India’s G-20 presidency, LG House sources said.

India officially assumed the presidency of the G-20, a grouping of the world’s 20 major economies, on December 1. The country will host more than 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month. The next G-20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of heads of state or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi. 

Sources said Delhi ministers will attend the meeting to be chaired by Saxena and Kejriwal. “The meeting to review and take stock of preparations in the run-up to the G-20 summit and various other meetings preceding the summit will be held on December 14,” one of the sources said.

The sources claimed this will be the first time that the chief minister and ministers will attend a meeting in this regard. It comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with all governors, lieutenant governors, and chief ministers last week, where he had urged all to put in their best efforts to make the international events a success.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V K Saxena Arvind Kejriwal G-20
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp