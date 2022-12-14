G-20 events: Delhi L-G, CM to chair meet on preparations  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will chair a meeting along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday to take stock of the preparations for events as part of India’s G-20 presidency, LG House sources said.

India officially assumed the presidency of the G-20, a grouping of the world’s 20 major economies, on December 1. The country will host more than 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month. The next G-20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of heads of state or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

Sources said Delhi ministers will attend the meeting to be chaired by Saxena and Kejriwal. “The meeting to review and take stock of preparations in the run-up to the G-20 summit and various other meetings preceding the summit will be held on December 14,” one of the sources said.

The sources claimed this will be the first time that the chief minister and ministers will attend a meeting in this regard. It comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with all governors, lieutenant governors, and chief ministers last week, where he had urged all to put in their best efforts to make the international events a success.

