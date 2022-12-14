Home Cities Delhi

Gang dupes people with expensive gifts, arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police has busted a gang of frauds and arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in duping people on the pretext of sending them expensive offshore gifts.

Published: 14th December 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a gang of frauds and arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in duping people on the pretext of sending them expensive offshore gifts. The accused, identified as Sachin Rai and Zigmi Lama, both natives of Darjeeling, West Bengal, and Smith Henry and Wisdom Okafor, both Nigerian nationals, used to befriend people through fake Facebook profiles and later duped them of paying duty charges.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said a 62-year-old woman lodged a complaint stating that she has duped Rs 27 lakh on the pretext of paying duty charges to the excise department. The victim had come in contact with a man through Facebook and later they chatted with each other.

The accused used to talk to her by an international mobile number. After a few days, the same person offered her valuable gifts like an iPhone, a gold-plated wristwatch, etc. The accused also sent her a video of receipts of parcel delivery to gain her confidence.

“After a few days, the complainant received a call in which a person stated that he is from the Excise Department and Duty charges need to be paid to release these valuable items,” the DCP said. The police registered an FIR under sections 420 and 34 of the IPC. During the course of the investigation, it was found that the cheated money was transferred to various bank accounts in different cities.

police nabbed Sachin Rai who disclosed that he used to sell activated bank accounts to Nigerian nationals. The other three accused, including kingpin Nigerian nationals, were also apprehended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp