Gang dupes people with expensive gifts, arrested in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a gang of frauds and arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in duping people on the pretext of sending them expensive offshore gifts. The accused, identified as Sachin Rai and Zigmi Lama, both natives of Darjeeling, West Bengal, and Smith Henry and Wisdom Okafor, both Nigerian nationals, used to befriend people through fake Facebook profiles and later duped them of paying duty charges.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said a 62-year-old woman lodged a complaint stating that she has duped Rs 27 lakh on the pretext of paying duty charges to the excise department. The victim had come in contact with a man through Facebook and later they chatted with each other.

The accused used to talk to her by an international mobile number. After a few days, the same person offered her valuable gifts like an iPhone, a gold-plated wristwatch, etc. The accused also sent her a video of receipts of parcel delivery to gain her confidence.

“After a few days, the complainant received a call in which a person stated that he is from the Excise Department and Duty charges need to be paid to release these valuable items,” the DCP said. The police registered an FIR under sections 420 and 34 of the IPC. During the course of the investigation, it was found that the cheated money was transferred to various bank accounts in different cities.

police nabbed Sachin Rai who disclosed that he used to sell activated bank accounts to Nigerian nationals. The other three accused, including kingpin Nigerian nationals, were also apprehended.

