More free medical tests from January 1, 2023 in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Government is all set to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost to the public at its Mohalla Clinics, polyclinics, and hospitals from January 1 onwards. The decision has been taken after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave a nod to the health department’s proposal to increase the portfolio of diagnostic tests by 238. Officials said the number of medical tests provided free of cost by the city government at present is 212.

“The additional medical tests will initially be conducted at Mohalla clinics and will be introduced to polyclinics and hospitals,” a senior government health official informed. These free-of-cost tests include blood group and RH type test, cross match, Bence Jones proteins, serum uric acid, serum iron, albumin, lithium, and progesterone.

The Delhi government has also partnered with private laboratories, which ensure testing and sample transportation according to standard operating procedures approved by the authorities. At present, a total of 39 hospitals, 201 dispensaries, 31 polyclinics, and 520 mohalla clinics function under the Delhi government.

Taking to Twitter, CM Kejriwal said providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of their economic status is his government’s mission. “Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone’s economic status, is our mission. Healthcare has become very expensive. Many people cannot afford private healthcare. This step will help all such people,” he tweeted.

According to the website of the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic (AAMC), people can opt for over 200 tests at such clinics. These tests include urine routine pH, specific gravity, sugar, protein, and microscopy; urine microalbumin; stool routine; stool occult blood; hemoglobin (Hb); total leucocytic count (TLC); differential leucocytic count (DLC); total red cell count with MCV, MCH, MCHC, DRW; complete hemoglobin/CBC, Hb, RBC count and indices; and platelet count.

Over 52,000 people availed of free medical tests such as MRI and PET scan, which was launched in 2017. The number of takers increased by more than 10,000 next year. More than 78,000 people got benefitted from the initiative in 2019 which eventually rose to 1 lakh last year, according to a report by the health department.

